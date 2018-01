Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (right) seeks to evade Sevilla's Clement Lenglet in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Madrid. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Sevilla's Joaquin Correa celebrates after scoring a goal in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Jan. 17. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (right) is challenged by Ever Banega of Sevilla during the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, Jan. 17. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes here Wednesday to lose 2-1 to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal battle.

With two away goals in their account, Sevilla need only to limit Atleti to one goal in next week's second leg to be assured of advancing.