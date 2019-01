Atletico Madrid's French defender Lucas Hernandez (C) takes part in a tribute to former captain Gabriel Fernandez Gabi before the Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Espanyol played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid held a training session Friday, gearing up for a home La Liga game against Levante.

French defender Lucas Hernandez joined the practice after training separately for several sessions as a part of his recovery from a knee injury he sustained in Dec. 8, forcing him to miss five matches with Atletico.