Atletico Madrid players took part in one last training session on Wednesday, a day before facing Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Left back Filipe Luis joined the training session, having made a full recovery from a fractured fibula bone he was dealt Mar. 15 in the Europa League round of 16 clash with Lokomotiv Moscow.