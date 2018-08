Atletico Madrid's coach, Diego Pablo Simeone (C, back to camera in white), attends the team's training session at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid held a training session on Friday in preparation for the upcoming friendly against Inter Milan, the last of the pre-season.

Atletico's Argentine coach Diego Simeone led the practice, open to media for the first 15 minutes, with forwards Kevin Gameiro of France and Gameiro's countrymen Antoine Griezmann and left-back Lucas Hernandez taking part in the session along with the rest of players, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.