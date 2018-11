Atletico Madrid Spanish forward Diego Costa takes part in a training session at the sports city in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid Uruguayan defender Diego Godin takes part in a training session at the sports city in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid held a preparatory training session on Friday ahead of hosting their next La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao.

Head coach Diego Pablo Simeone led the session with the available first team players, including Brazil defender Filipe Luis, as well as forwards Antoine Griezmann of France and Diego Costa of Spain.