Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone supervises his players during a training session at the team's sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Zipi

Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa takes part in a training session at the team's sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez takes part in a training session at the team's sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Atletico Madrid players attend their team's training session at the club's sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid held its final training session on Friday ahead of the team's upcoming La Liga clash against neighboring team Getafe.

Head coach Diego Simeone led the practice which aimed at prepping the Los Rojiblancos players for their Saturday clash with the Gefafe Azulones.