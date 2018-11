Atletico Madrid's players share a light moment with their French team mate Antoine Griezmann (C) during a training session of the team at Wanda City of Sports in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid players Saul Niguez (C) and Thomas Lemar (R) train during their team's practice session at the club's Sports City facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid players Koke (L) and Antoine Griezmann (R) react during their team's training session at the club's Sports City facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey (R) trains during his team's practice session at the club's Sports City facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid held its final training session on Tuesday before hosting Monaco in the return leg of the Champions League group stage.

Absent from practice due to injury were defenders Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez and Juanfran Torres as well as forward Diego Costa, who are all likely to miss Wednesday's game.