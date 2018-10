Atletico Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final between Olympique Marseille and Atletico Madrid in Lyon, France, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE file/SASCHA STEINBACH

The UEFA announced on Thursday it distributed a total of 428.1 million euros ($486.93 million) in prize money among 56 soccer clubs that took part in the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League, with Atletico Madrid getting 16.1 million euros ($18.3 million) after winning the title.

UEFA explained that 60 percent of the prize money had been allocated for reaching the round robin and was awarded in fixed amounts, while the rest was variable, depending on the commercial value of each national market.