Atletico de Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey (R) celebrates with Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco after scoring the 3-0 tally against UD Las Palmas during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

UD Las Palmas' Argentinian goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola (C-R) stops the ball against his team's match against Atletico Madrid during Spanish First Division soccer action at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid's Antoine Griezmann reacts in his team's match against UD Las Palmas during Spanish First Division soccer action at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey on Sunday helped Atletico Madrid get back on track with a 3-0 over Las Palmas in the 21st round of La Liga action.

This was Atletico's first win in four matches, after losing two games to Sevilla in the Spanish Cup quarterfinals and playing to a draw against Girona in La Liga.