Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak during team's training session at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone (C), leads a team's training session at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's players during team's training session at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid gets ready for La Liga clash vs Espanyol

Atletico Madrid held a training session on Wednesday, in preparation for the upcoming home La Liga game against Espanyol.

Argentine head coach Diego Simeone led the practice with the available first team players, including Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, among others, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.