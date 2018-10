Atletico de Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone (L), and assistant coach, 'Mono' Burgos (L), attend the team's training session at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Atletico Madrid's French player Thomas Lemar attends a training session at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (C) attends a training session at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Atletico Madrid held on Friday its final training session ahead of Los Rojiblancos' away La Liga match against Villarreal.

French forward Antoine Griezmann and French midfielder Thomas Lemar took part in the session led by Argentine head coach Diego Simeone, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.