Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa (R) and Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (C) take part in a team's training session at club's sport complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Atletico Madrid's Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan (foreground) takes part in a team's training session at club's sport complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 3, August 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Atletico Madrid's players take part in a team's training session at club's sport complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Atletico Madrid carried out its final practice on Friday before flying to Bruneck, Italy to complete training sessions in preparation for upcoming friendlies.

Atletico's Argentine coach Diego Simeone led the session which saw the first team divided into several groups between the gym and the field of Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid.