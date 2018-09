Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, supervises his players during a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa during a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar (L), of France, Uruguayan Jose Maria Gimenez (C) and Brazilian Filipe Luis during a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid French forward Antoine Griezmann (C) and teammates during a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid carried out its final training session on Monday ahead of the upcoming La Liga clash with Huesca.

Argentine coach Diego Simeone led the practice with all available first team players, missing only Colombia defender Santiago Arias and Montenegro defender Stefan Savic, who is still recovering from a severe muscle injury he picked up while on international duty in the UEFA Nations League.