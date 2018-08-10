Milan forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Udinese Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto (center) vies for the ball with Moussa Sissako (left) and Antoine Bernede (right) of Paris Saint-Germain during a game on July 30, 2018, in Singapore that was part of the International Champions Cup, a friendly tournament. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Arsenal left back Sead Kolasinac (left) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto (center) during a game in Singapore on July 26, 2018, that was part of the International Champions Cup, a friendly tournament. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto takes part in a training session at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, on July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid on Thursday reached an agreement to loan Argentine forward Luciano Vietto to Premier League club Fulham for one season.

As part of the arrangement, Fulham will have the option of making the deal permanent.