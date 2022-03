Cadiz CF players celebrate Alvaro Negredo's goal against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 11 March 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix (L) tries to get past Cadiz defender Victor Chust during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 11 March 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Cadiz during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 11 March 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid eked out a 2-1 victory over a tough Cadiz side Friday to take sole position of third place in LaLiga.

But while a fourth straight league win lifted the defending champions to 51 points, fourth-place Barcelona have 48 points and two games in hand.