Atletico Madrid's President Enrique Cerezo talks to the media upon his arrival to attend the traditional luncheon between the heads of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid clubs at a restaurant in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo on Saturday said that his team's fans had nothing against Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, shortly before La Liga game that pits the bitter cross-town rivals.

Courtois had a three-year spell at Atletico, on loan from Chelsea, before the English club transferred him on permanent basis to Madrid and he could play his first match as a visitor at the Wanda Metropolitano, the new home ground of Atletico as the team geared up for a derby.