Brazilian midfielder Caio Henrique (C) battles Argentines Tomas Belmonte (R) and Matias Zaracho (L) for the ball during the South American Under-20 match played on Feb. 8, 2017, at Atahualpa Stadium in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Fluminense said Tuesday that attacking midfielder Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva was joining the Rio de Janeiro-based club next season on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old player, who competed in the last Brazilian Championship with Parana, will stay with Fluminense until the end of 2019.