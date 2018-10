Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (C) sits on the pitch after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Brugge KV at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE file/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa sustained a left thigh injury during the Rojiblancos' UEFA Champions League 3-1 win over Club Brugge, the La Liga club announced on Friday.

The Brazilian-born Costa underwent medical scans, after being forced to leave the field shortly after the one-hour mark during Wednesday's game.