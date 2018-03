Atletico Madrid players Yannick Carrasco (L) and Nicolas Gaitan (R) attend their team's training session at Cerro del Espino sport complex in Majadahonda, near Madrid, Spain, Jan. 21, 2017 (reissued Feb. 27, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Nico Gaitan (2L) vies for the ball against French defender Marcos Llorente of Deportivo Alaves during a Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid at the stadium of Mendizorroza in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE RAMON GOMEZ

The transfer of the Argentinian player Nico Gaitan from Atletico Madrid to Dalian Yifang was for less than 45 million yuan (around $7.10 million), according to documents released Tuesday by the Chinese Football Association.

The Association released a document bearing the signatures of Gaitan and Belgium's Yannick Carrasco, both of whom transferred from Atletico Madrid to Dalian shortly before the end of the transfer window on Feb. 28.