Atletico Madrid on Tuesday announced that France forward Kevin Gameiro had sustained a muscle injury to his right thigh and that Spain forward Diego Costa had a bruised ankle, both sustained during the La Liga club's 3-0 win against Celta de Vigo.

Gameiro finished Sunday's clash with muscle problems, prompting an MRI scan on Monday, while Costa also had an MRI to evaluate the bruising to his ankle, after it was stomped on by Celta defender Sergi Gomez.