France forward Antoine Griezmann during a press conference of the French national team in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

France forward Antoine Griezmann during a press conference of the French national team in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann on Tuesday declined to say whether he intends to remain with the La Liga team.

The 27-year-old Frenchman had previously said he would decide his sporting future before Thursday, when the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia.