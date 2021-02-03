Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix about to kick the ball during a recent match against Alavés in Vitoria, Spain, 03 January 2021. EFE/FILE/JON RODRIGUEZ BILBAO.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in action during a recent game against Elche in Madrid, Spain, 19 December 2020. EFE/FILE/Ballesteros

Atlético de Madrid’s Portuguese forward João Félix has tested positive for Covid-19 and will isolate from the rest of the team, the club announced Wednesday.