FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) and Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak (L) in action during a Spanish Primera Division soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Atletico Madrid's first-choice goal-keeper looked in doubt for the club's weekend home clash with Galician club Celta de Vigo as medical examinations revealed an injury to his left gluteus, the club said Friday.

In a statement, Atletico said Slovenia international Jan Oblak was pulled from Thursday night's Europa League match with Lokomotiv Moscow after complaining about muscle discomfort.