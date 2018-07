Atletico Madrid's new midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez aka 'Rodri' (L) poses with Atletico Madrid's President, Enrique Cerezo, during his presentation at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atlético Madrid's new midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez, better known as Rodri, on Friday said during his presentation at the club that in wearing No. 14 he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his former captain Gabi Fernandez and coach Diego Simeone, both of whom also wore that number.

Rodri, who joined Atlético for five seasons from Villarreal, was welcomed at Wanda Metropolitano stadium by the club's president, Enrique Cerezo.