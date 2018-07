President of Spanish Atletico de Madrid FC, Enrique Cerezo, delivers a speech during the presentation of the club's new player Portuguese Gelson Martins (unseen) at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

President of Spanish Atletico de Madrid FC, Enrique Cerezo (L), poses next to the club's new player Portuguese Gelson Martins (R) at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atlético Madrid's new winger Gelson Martins told reporters at his official unveiling at the club on Tuesday that encouraging words from head coach Diego Simeone played an important role in his decision to relocate from Sporting CP in Portugal to the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old Portugal international took questions from reporters at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in northeast Madrid.