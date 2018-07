French midfielder Thomas Lemar, of Spanish Primera Division's Atletico Madrid club, poses for photographers upon his arrival to undergo a medical check-up in a clinic in Madrid, Spain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

France international Thomas Lemar underwent a medical on Friday ahead of his official presentation at Atletico Madrid in the coming week.

The 22-year-old midfielder is set to join international teammates Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez at the Rojiblancos following his transfer from Monaco, which was estimated to have cost some 60 million euros ($69 million).