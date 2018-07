French soccer player Thomas Lemar (C) poses with Atletico Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo (L) and the club's Sport Director, Andrea Berta, during his presentation as new Atletico Madrid player at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Atletico Madrid's newest acquisition, French winger Thomas Lemar, said on Monday that he has his sights set on winning the UEFA Champions League title.

The 22-year-old took part in France's successful 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, and joins Atletico from AS Monaco, where he spent the last three years.