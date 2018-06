Spain's player Saul Niguez during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE in Krasnodar, Russia, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Ñiguez told EFE on Saturday it was great news that Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann had extended his contract with the Rojiblancos, adding that he hopes Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak will do the same.

Griezmann, who is representing France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, had been linked with a move to Barcelona but eventually decided to extend his contract until 2023.