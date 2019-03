Athletic Bilbao's Iker Muniain (R) in action against Atletico Madrid's Juanfran (L) during a La Liga soccer match at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Bilbao's players celebrate after scoring a goal during a La Liga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Bilbao's Kenan Kodro (L) and Ibai Gomez celebrate after scoring a goal during a La Liga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Bilbao's players celebrate after taking a 2-0 lead over Atletico Madrid during a La Liga match at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla.

Atletico Madrid capped off a week to forget with a 2-0 away loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga, a defeat that could leave them 10 points behind first-placed FC Barcelona by the end of the weekend.

Four days after a crushing 3-0 round-of-16 second-leg loss to Juventus that eliminated them from the Champions League (by a count of 3-2 on aggregate), the Colchoneros put in a poor peformance in Matchday 28 of 38 action at San Mames Stadium in this northern Spanish city.