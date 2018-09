Atletico Madrid's Amanda Sampedro (R) and Nadia Nadim of Manchester City vie for the ball during the first leg of a Women's Champions League tie on Thursday, Sept. 13, in Majadahonda, Spain. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and defender Jen Beattie challenge Atletico Madrid's Ludmila (R) during the first leg of a Women's Champions League tie on Thursday, Sept. 13, in Majadahonda, Spain. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid players swarm teammate Kenti Robles (with headband) after she scored the tying goal against Manchester City in the first leg of a Women's Champions League tie on Thursday, Sept. 13, in Majadahonda, Spain. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

A goal by Kenti Robles in the waning moments of regulation here Thursday earned Atletico Madrid a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of a Women's Champions League tie.

The hosts were the better side, especially in the second half, and certainly deserved at least a point for their efforts.