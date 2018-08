Milan forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Udinese Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

Atletico Madrid announced Thursday an agreement with AC Milan to acquire Croatian international Niko Kalinic on a three-season contract.

The 30-year-old Kalinic, Atletico's sixth signing of the summer transfer window, scored six goals and collected six assists in 41 appearances with Milan in the 2017-2018 season.