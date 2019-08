Getafe CF defender Bruno Gonzalez (R) in action during the LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ Chema Moya

Atletico de Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente pressures Getafe's Angel Rodriguez during their teams' match on Aug. 18, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (behind) fights with Getafe's Mauro Arambarri during their teams' match on Aug. 18, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Chema Moya

In its first outing of the 2019-2020 La Liga season, Atletico de Madrid maintained its toughness, ability and effectiveness on the pitch, downing Getafe with a powerful header 1-0 before 55,099 spectators at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The winning tally came in the 23rd minute when newly-booked England international Kieran Trippier, knocked a great crossing shot over to Alvaro Morata, who headed the ball past the visitors' goalie, David Soria, for the tally.