Valencia's Dani Parejo celebrates after scoring a goal during a LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone, gives instructions to his players during a LaLiga game on Oct. 19, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix hurts his ankle during a LaLiga match on Oct. 19, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

A late free-kick goal by Valencia's Dani Parejo sent Atletico Madrid tumbling to a frustrating 1-1 home draw here Saturday, the latest setback for a team that has won just one of its last six LaLiga contests.

The match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was a tale of two halves, with the hosts coming out aggressively in the first 45 minutes, pinning Valencia deep in their side of the field and sending numerous threatening crosses into the area.