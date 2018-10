Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran Torres delivers a speech during a sponsorship act between Atletico and Save the Children foundation held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

La Liga club Atletico Madrid has agreed to collaborate with the NGO Save the Children on charitable projects in Spain and Mexico, in a joint announcement Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Save the Children logo is to appear on Atletico's jersey for their European competition matches this season as part of the "Alliance for Childhood."