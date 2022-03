Rayo Vallecano midfielder Mario Suarez (C) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (R) and Joao Felix during their LaLiga match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 19 March 2022. EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Rayo Vallecano midfielder Oscar Valentin (R) in action against Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during their LaLiga match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 19 March 2022. EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke Resurreccion (L) celebrates after scoring against Rayo Vallecano during their LaLiga match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 19 March 2022. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Koke Resurreccion's goal in the 48th minute proved to be enough for Atletico Madrid to take all 3 points from Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Atleti extended their LaLiga winning streak to five and are third in the table with 54 points, 5 ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Rayo, after a strong start to the season, have slipped to 13th on 32 points, 8 above the drop zone.