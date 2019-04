Atletico Madrid's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal against Real Valladolid during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid's striker Alvaro Morata (R) duels for the ball with Real Valladolid's Ruben Alcaraz (L) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (R) duels for the ball with Real Valladolid's Sergi Guardiola (L) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Atletico Madrid on Saturday earned a 1-0 home win on the strength of an own goal by Joaquin that was all it took to down Valladolid, who unsuccessfully claimed a penalty in the closing minutes.

Atletico seemed to be taking the game lightly but emerged victorious, thanks in part to a stellar performance by goalkeeper Jan Oblak against a team that had more scoring chances than the victor.