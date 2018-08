Gareth Bale of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (C) gives his team a 1-0 lead during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (R) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup, a match played at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid celebrates with the trophy after his team defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Atletico Madrid came from behind on a goal by Diego Costa in the 78th minute and then scored twice in extra time to defeat crosstown rival Real Madrid 4-2 here Wednesday night in the UEFA Super Cup.

The setting was an intimate one for the annual match-up between the reigning Champions League and Europa League winners, but the 12,500 spectators at Lillekula Stadium were treated to an intense battle between two sides that played with pace, energy and desire from the opening whistle.