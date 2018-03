Atletico Madrid players warm up during their training session at the 'RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, Mar 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Atletico Madrid players warm up during their training session at the 'RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, Mar 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Atletico Madrid on Wednesday trained at the RZD Arena, home ground of Lokomotiv Moscow, where temperatures hovered at a chilly two degrees below zero on the eve of the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

The Atleti squad trained without goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who traveled to Moscow with the team despite not joining the last group training session before the flight, training in the gym instead.