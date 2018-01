UD Las Palmas' goalkeeper Raul Lizoain (L) catches a ball next to Valencia CF's Pereira during the King's Cup round of 16 match between Valencia and UD Las Palmas at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Forsterling

Valencia's Nemanja Maksimovic (L) in action during the King's Cup round of 16 match between Valencia and UD Las Palmas at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Forsterling

Valencia CF's Luciano Vietto (R) scores the second goal against UD Las Palmas' goalkeeper Lizoain during the King's Cup round of 16 match between Valencia and UD Las Palmas at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Forsterling

Valencia CF's Simone Zaza (L) jubilates the third goal of the team with Nemanja Maksimovic during the King's Cup round of 16 match between Valencia and UD Las Palmas at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Forsterling

Atletico Madrid's Spanish-Brazilain striker Diego Costa (R) vies for the ball with Lleida's Spanish defender Alejandro Adrian (L) during the second leg round of 16 match of the King's Cup between Atletico Madrid and Lleida at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Atletico Madrid's Spanish-Brazilain striker Diego Costa (L) vies for the ball with Lleida's Spanish defender Eneko Satrustegui (C) during the second leg round of 16 match of the King's Cup between Atletico Madrid and Lleida at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Atletico Madrid's Spanish striker Fernando Torres (C) in action during the second leg round of 16 match of the King's Cup between Atletico Madrid and Lleida at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

tletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Gabi Fernandez (C) in action during the second leg round of 16 match of the King's Cup between Atletico Madrid and Lleida at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Valencia CF's Simone Zaza in action against UD Las Palmas' goalkeeper Raul Lizoain during the King's Cup round of 16 match between Valencia and UD Las Palmas at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Forsterling

Atletico Madrid's Belgian striker Yannick Ferreira Carrasco (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 during the second leg round of 16 match of the King's Cup between Atletico Madrid and Lleida at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Yannick Carrasco, Kevin Gameiro and Vitolo Machin got the goals as Atletico Madrid beat Lleida 3-0 here Tuesday to win the Copa del Rey round of 16 tie by a decisive 7-0 on aggregate.

Though the contest was virtually a formality after Atleti dominated the third-division side in the first leg, coach Diego Simeone fielded a potent lineup led by Carrasco, Diego Costa and Fernando Torres.