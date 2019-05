Atletico Madrid Femenino's forward Esther Gonzalez (R) celebrates next to Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Mariasun Quinones (L) after scoring during their women's Liga Iberdrola game in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Gorka Estrada

Atletico Madrid Femenino's forward Esther Gonzalez (L) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad's Nuria Mendoza during their women's Liga Iberdrola game in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Gorka Estrada

Atletico Madrid Femenino's players celebrate their Liga Iberdrola title after defeating Real Sociedad on the last matchday of the women's Liga Iberdrola in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Gorka Estrada

Atletico Madrid prevailed on Sunday over Real Sociedad 3-1 to win the Spanish women's soccer league title for the third year in a row.

Although a draw would have been enough for Atletico to seal the deal, the squad was out for a win and tried to take an early lead, a move that offered the home side space to hit back and try to score on counterstrikes.