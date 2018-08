Atletico Nacional manager Jorge Almiron coaches his players against Chile's Colo Colo during the Copa Libertadores match played on May 24, 2018, at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

The Colombian soccer league's disciplinary committee slapped Atletico Nacional manager Jorge Almiron with a two-week suspension for criticizing the First-Division schedule that makes his club take on Millonarios this weekend.

"Jorge Almiron penalized ... with a two-week suspension for his negative statements about soccer officials which compromise the image" of the First Division, the body said in a statement.