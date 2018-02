Atletico Nacional coach Jorge Almiron speaks during the introduction of new players on Jan. 25, 2018, in Guarne, Colombia. EPA- EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Atletico Nacional beat Independiente Santa Fe 1-0, taking the top spot in the Colombian league standings.

Atletico Nacional, which has six points, moved ahead of Envigado, America and Alianza Petrolera, all of which have four points in the standings.