With a notable performance by midfielder Gonzalo Castellani, Atletico Nacional thrashed Bolivar by 4-1 on Tuesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Colombia, entering the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals after the fourth day of Group B matches.

With two goals by Dayro Moreno, one by Castellani and another by Vladimir Hernandez, the Colombian club scored nine points while Bolivar, with a single goal from Marcos Riquelme, is trailing with five points.