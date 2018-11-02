Atletico Nacional's Daniel Bocanegra (left) celebrates after scoring a goal against Once Caldas in the second leg of the Copa Colombia final. The second leg was played on Nov. 1, 2018, at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Atletico Nacional defeated Once Caldas 4-3 on aggregate to win the Copa Colombia and secure a berth in the 2019 edition of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition.

The hard-fought final at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in this northwestern city was tied at 3-3 late in the second-half of Thursday night's second leg and appeared to be headed for a penalty shootout, but defender Daniel Bocanegra curled in the game winner on a free kick one minute into the final stoppage-time period.