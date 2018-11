Paranaense's Leo Pereira (R) vies for the ball with Flavio (L) of Bahia during a Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico Paranaense and Sport Bahia at the Arena de Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Paranaense's Luis Gonzalez (R) vies for the ball with Nilton (L) of Bahia during a Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico Paranaense and Sport Bahia at the Arena de Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Atletico Paranaense on Wednesday advanced to the Copa Sudamericana semifinals after defeating Bahia 4-1 in a penalty shootout in Curitiba, Brazil, after the score stood at 0-1 after 90 minutes.

Bahia's Douglas Grolli scored at the end of the first half during regulation time to bring the teams level at 1-1 on aggregate.