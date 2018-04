Atletico Paranaense midfielder Matheus Rossetto (L) vies for the ball with Newell's Old Boys defender Fernando Evangelista (R) during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match played at Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Atletico Paranaense midfielder Nikao celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between the Brazilian club and Argentina's Newell's Old Boys at the Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Atletico Paranaense striker Guilherme celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between the Brazilian club and Argentina's Newell's Old Boys at Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense cruised to a 3-0 victory over Argentine side Newell's Old Boys in the opening leg of their Copa Sudamericana first-stage clash.

Paranaense showed its superiority throughout Thursday night's contest at Arena da Baixada Stadium in this southern city despite playing without two defenders: Jonathan (out with back pain) and the suspended Thiago Carleto.