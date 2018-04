Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres (l) duels for the ball with Deportivo Coruna's defender Raul Albentosa (r) during a Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa (l) duels for the ball with Deportivo Coruna's defender Luisinho (r) during a Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro (r) in action against Deportivo Coruna's Sidnei (l) during a Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

A first-half penalty by Kevin Gameiro was enough for Atletico Madrid to take a 1-0 win home over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Debuting Carlos Isaac as right-back, Atletico's eighth straight clean sheet home triumph was all the more impressive given that 11 of the 18 players called up have come up from the youth team system and the fact that the team was six players short due to injuries and bookings.