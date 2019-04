Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo during the presentation of Argentine central midfielder Nehuen Perez as a new player at the Spanish club at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Victor Lerena

Atletico Madrid’s President Enrique Cerezo on Saturday insisted that his team’s French forward Antoine Griezmann would almost certainly be staying at the capital team.

Griezmann turned down an offer to join Barcelona in summer 2018, but reports have re-emerged of a potential move the would see him join the Catalan club, as Atletico is set to visit the Camp Nou later this evening.