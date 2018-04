The president of Atletico Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, attends to the media upon his arrival at the meeting of the managing board of the Spanish Football Federation, in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, Feb 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Paolo Aguilar

The president of Atletico Madrid on Thursday felt confident that the Rojiblancos' Spanish forward Diego Costa, still recovering from a muscle injury, could play in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals against Arsenal.

Enrique Cerezo told the media that since Costa came to London with the team, there is a good possibility he would play, but ultimately Cerezo left the decision of Costa's playing to the doctors and the player himself.