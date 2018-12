The commemorative plaque that mark the establishment of Atletico Madrid club on the Madrid City Council building in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo (C), Madrid City councilman Antonio Miguel Carmona (L) and the delegate of Environment of the Madrid City Council Ines Sabanes (R), inaugurate a commemorative plaque that mark the establishment of Atletico Madrid club in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo Friday vowed to fight to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final, scheduled to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, the home pitch of Los Rojiblancos.

Cerezo made these remarks during the inauguration of a plaque celebrating Atletico Madrid's establishment in 1903 by a group of students who wanted to create a Madrid-based soccer team modeled on Athletic Bilbao.